A worker wearing a protective mask and gloves carries Amazon.com Inc. boxes during a delivery in the Bronx borough of New York

Amazon warehouse, delivery and retail gig workers in the US went on strike this week to call attention to safety and wage concerns for people labouring through the coronavirus crisis.

Fifteen workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, also walked off the job on Monday after reports of COVID-19 among the facility's staff.

Amazon said later it fired an employee who helped organize the action for alleged violations of his employment.

Workers have also protested in other countries. Dozens of Amazon workers at a facility near Florence, Italy, went on strike on Monday.

Demand for Amazon delivery services has given its stock better protection than its tech peers. The shares are down 9.4pc since February 19, compared with the average 22pc decline of Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook.

Reuters

Irish Independent