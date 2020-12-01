Woodie's owner expands with £44m acquisition of StairBox

Woodie's owner Grafton Group has bought AVC, which trades as StairBox, for £44m (€49m).

StairBox is a UK manufacturer and distributor of wooden staircases.

Grafton will pay £44m (€49m) on a cash and debt free basis including £4m (€4.5m) that is deferred until November 2022.

Founded in 1994, StairBox has developed an innovative software application that enables customers to easily design, visualise and price staircases on the StairBox website, a statement from Grafton Group said.

This is the initial step in “an efficient manufacturing process” undertaken at its production facility in Stoke-on-Trent, Grafton added.

StairBox delivers staircase solutions directly to primarily trade customers operating in the residential repair, maintenance and improvement market across the UK.

StairBox reported revenue of £19.5m and adjusted operating profit of £6.1m for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton said: “StairBox is a dynamic manufacturing business with a best in class on-line solution at its core. It has an efficient production process, nationwide distribution and strong growth potential.

The acquisition of StairBox is in line with our strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses with attractive returns.”

Last month Grafton said it is on course to deliver a strong performance for the second half of this year.

This follows a higher than expected level of operating profit for the four months to the end of October.

The DIY and building materials distributor has benefitted from increasing numbers of people working from home.

It now expects to report adjusted operating profit in the second half of 2020 in the range of £130m to £140m (€146m to €157m), according to a trading update in November.

This is around 24pc to 33pc higher than the second half of 2019. It is also well ahead of guidance given in August, when Grafton said adjusted operating profit in the second half would be at a similar level to the same period in 2019.

In August, the group said it had repaid over €2.5m received in wage supports from the Irish Government, despite a sharp fall in income for the first half of the year.

