Woodie’s DIY owner benefits from Irish sales

Woodie's Grafton Group has reported a 5.5pc increase in like-for-like revenue for the four months ended 31 October.

In Ireland revenue in the group's merchanting business increased 10pc during the four month period, while in the first ten months of this year revenue from the group’s Irish operations has risen 7.8pc year-on-year.

Overall, and group revenue for the ten months to 31 October increased by 9.3pc to £2.5bn, according to a trading update from the company. Like-for-like group revenue increased 4.4pc in the ten month period.

Commenting on the update, Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton, said that the group has benefitted from its exposure to multiple geographic markets.

"Businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands perform well," Mr Slark said.

"Following a good first half performance, overall trading in the last four months has underpinned our confidence that we will deliver our expectations for the full year."

