Wood dispute: WTO sides with Canada on duties

Lumbering on: A forklift loaded with softwood lumber at a sawmill in Chertsey, Quebec. Photo: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Canada largely won a case before the World Trade Organization (WTO) yesterday in a long-running dispute with the United States over US duties imposed on Canadian softwood lumber exports.

A three-person panel determined that the duties, designed to counter Canadian subsidies, breached global trading rules because Washington had not shown that many prices paid by Canadian firms for timber on government-owned lands were artificially low.

The US industry has complained for decades that Canadian rivals benefit from provincial government subsidies, allowing them to sell their wood for less.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer criticised the ruling, saying it prevented the US from taking legitimate action against Canadian subsidies.

The lumber dispute dates back to the 1980s and has included a previous round of WTO cases lasting from 2001 to 2006.

