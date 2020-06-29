Wirecard will hurt standing of German regulators

Germany will be quick to overhaul its regulation of financial companies to repair the damage caused by Wirecard AG's collapse, Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said.

"What we must do is analyse, by turning over every stone, exactly where and how things went awry," Mr Kukies said at an event organized by the publisher of Die Zeit newspaper.

The accounting scandal that brought down Wirecard has laid bare significant cracks in Germany's financial oversight, increasing pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government after one of the country's biggest corporate failures.

Even with ample warning, German authorities failed to catch accounting issues at the digital payments company. Slow decision-making, insufficient oversight and fragmented responsibilities created cracks that allowed Wirecard's problems to go undetected by officials.

Germany is one of relatively few countries to split accounting enforcement between a private-sector watchdog and its markets regulator, while the investigation of money laundering at non-financial companies is handled by regional authorities. With the fallout risking the country's reputation as a place to do business, the government is now pushing for reform.

The financial regulator, known as BaFin, has come under fire for being slow to respond to allegations and temporarily banning short selling of Wirecard stock last year, an unprecedented step that appeared to back Wirecard. But the inefficient delegation of supervision duties helps explain why it failed to dig up problems at the firm.

"BaFin has no investigative powers - that's missing in Germany," Mr Kukies said.

BaFin received documents alleging irregularities at Wirecard in January 2019, yet it took more than a year to ask prosecutors to follow up on suspicions of market manipulation.

The Wirecard company's failure will harm Germany's reputation for years to come, Mr Kukies said.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent