Brakes: A trader at the New York Stock Exchange where trading was suspended

Financial markets around the world plunged on Monday, enduring the worst day's trading since the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Oil prices crashed, shares and risky corporate debt plummeted while safe havens like government bonds and currencies soared.

An oil price war and the worsening coronavirus outbreak prompted money managers to ditch stocks and other relatively risky investment to build up cash reserves - in part anticipating demands from investors to redeem cash, according to Diarmuid Sheridan of Davy Stockbrokers.

As the sell-off sent prices plunging, the New York Stock Exchange was forced to halt trading entirely for a period.

Prices fell so fast and so far shortly after opening that emergency brakes in place since Black Monday in 1987 were triggered for the first time since December 2008.

Dublin stocks endured the worst day since the morning after the Brexit vote in 2016 with banks worst hit.

Hundreds of millions of euro was wiped off the notional values off shares. AIB closed down more than 14pc, Bank of Ireland suffered even steeper falls - down 15.71pc, and Permanent TSB losing 12.35pc.

While banks were worst hit, shares were down across sectors. Of the entire Irish stock exchange, just one stock, Glanbia, closed up and only slightly.

In New York, the market was shut for 15 minutes to prevent early falls becoming self fulfilling, and that did help calm the market once activity was resumed, but not to reverse the overall trend.

Globally, the market sell-off was triggered initially by an oil price war, after Saudi Arabia slashed its oil price in a bid to pressure Russia to join an Opec-led bid to restrict oil supply in order to maintain demand.

The pressure on oil in the first place is a result of an oil glut caused by the coronavirus outbreak which has led to factories being shut and airline flights suspended.

More than the early crisis in China, it's the shut-down of economic and social activity across Northern Italy that has spooked investment managers, struggling to price the likely impact on businesses and financial assets.

"It is going to be some time before the extent of the impact is going to become clear," Diarmuid Sheridan said.

In the meantime the market will look to indicators such as job numbers, purchasing managers indicies (PMIs) and companies' own guidance to gauge the scale of the economic fallout, he said.

Irish Independent