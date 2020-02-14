Wing it: Bombardier sells A220 stake to Airbus

Bombardier has sold off its remaining stake in the Airbus A220 passenger jet programme

In 2018, Bombardier sold a majority stake in its C Series narrow-bodied jet programme to Airbus, while still retaining an interest. The C Series was then renamed the A220.

Almost 700 orders have been made for the jet including an order of 50 for Green Africa Airways, Nigeria's Lagos-based airline.

It was confirmed yesterday that Airbus had acquired a 75pc stake in the A220 for $591m (€544m). The remaining 25pc is held by the Government of Quebec.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the agreement demonstrated the company's "support and commitment to the A220 and Airbus in Canada".

The European planemaker said yesterday that it expects to hand over about 880 jets in 2020, building on record output last year.

Deliveries of the A320-family workhorse, a direct competitor to Boeing's grounded 737 Max, is expected to rise to as many as 67 a month by 2023.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

Irish Independent