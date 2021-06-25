Willie Walsh says airlines set for 2050 net zero emissions

The airline industry’s global trade group will propose eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050, as pressure builds to improve the climate goals of a segment that’s come under increasing criticism for its use of fossil fuels.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will ask carriers to adopt the target at its annual meeting in Boston in October, Willie Walsh, its director general, said in an interview yesterday.

While airlines including Aer Lingus owner IAG, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have all made net-zero commitments, IATA hasn’t updated its own mission since 2009. At that time, airlines pledged to cut CO2 output 50pc by mid-century, compared with 2005 levels. But emissions have surged since then, driven by a boom in air travel cut short only last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very confident that the industry will align with the changed goals,” Mr Walsh said. “But we do have to go through the formal process.”

Aviation has come under a harsher spotlight as automakers and other energy-intensive companies make strides toward cutting emissions in line with goals set by the Paris Agreement. Before the pandemic, so-called flight-shaming prompted movements to limit air travel and switch to trains, for example.

Pre-pandemic, the global aviation industry caused about 2pc of all CO2 emissions. The temporary, albeit sharp, fall due to people being stuck at home is unlikely to have any real impact on climate change because the substance stays in the atmosphere for hundreds of years.

Mr Walsh argues that while there’s little that carriers can do on their own, there’s a credible path toward carbon neutrality if governments, oil companies and planemakers pitch in to do their share.

“It’s unacceptable that others in the wider aviation industry just look to airlines to write the big check,” he said. “We don’t build the aircraft or produce the fuel or run the air traffic services.”

One challenge in decarbonizing aviation is the difficulty of getting planes airborne with alternative fuels.

IATA intends to hold planemaker Airbus SE to a pledge to produce a hydrogen-fueled aircraft by 2035 and said the model needs to have the size comparable to the top-selling A320 narrow-body – carrying 150 people – and a range of at least 1,000 kilometres.

“In reality, in 2035 if we do have a hydrogen-powered aircraft, it’s not going to radically change things because it’s likely that aircraft will be for short-haul flying,” Walsh said.

Governments and oil companies should also increase investment in sustainable aviation fuels, seen as key to cutting emissions over the next decade, and European countries must come together to form a single air-traffic control area that would optimize routes and cut CO2 at a stroke, he said.

The Paris Agreement committed countries to stabilise global warming well below 2C compared with pre-industrial levels and for net zero after 2050.