Willie Walsh postpones retirement to deal with coronavirus crisis

Willie Walsh will continue to act as group chief executive of IAG, which owns Aer Lingus and British Airways, on the back of the current problems facing the airline industry due to the coronavirus.

Luis Gallego, who was due to replace Mr Walsh, will continue in his role as Iberia chief executive for the next few months to lead the response in Spain, IAG said in a statement today.

Antonio Vázquez, IAG´s chairman, said: "As we respond to COVID-19, Willie, Luis and the board of IAG have decided that management stability across the group should be a priority in the near term.

We are grateful that Willie has agreed to delay his retirement for a short period at this challenging time."

To date IAG has suspended flights to China, reduced capacity on Asian routes, cancelled all flights to, from and within Italy and made various changes to its network.

Capacity, in terms of available seat kilometres, at the airline group in the first quarter of this year is now expected to be reduced by around 7.5pc compared to last year.

For April and May, the group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75pc compared to the same period in 2019, IAG said.

In a bid to reduce its expenses, it is also grounding surplus aircraft, reducing and deferring capital spending, cutting non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend, and freezing recruitment and discretionary spending.

The airline group will also be implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts and reducing working hours.

Mr Walsh said: "We have seen a substantial decline in bookings across our airlines and global network over the past few weeks and we expect demand to remain weak until well into the summer.

We are therefore making significant reductions to our flying schedules. We will continue to monitor demand levels and we have the flexibility to make further cuts if necessary.”

