William Hill backs Mr Green to increase online growth

Gambling company William Hill is to buy Sweden-based online betting firm Mr Green & Co for €271m.

Mr Green currently has online gambling licenses in Ireland, Britain, Denmark, Italy, Latvia, and Malta, and expects to obtain Swedish licenses by the end of the year.

William Hill said today that it will offer SEK 69 (€6.63) in cash per share for the business, with the total offer amounting to SEK 2,819m (€271m), a 48.5pc premium on its closing price on October 30.

Commenting on the offer, Philip Bowcock, William Hill CEO, said: "This proposed acquisition accelerates the diversification of William Hill - immediately making us a more digital and more international business."

"William Hill will move from a single brand to a suite of brands that can maximise growth opportunities moving forward in new and existing markets."

The deal will reduce its exposure to the UK market, which has been subject to increased regulation in recent months.

Based on its third quarter results this year, Mr Green's geographic revenue mix was 40pc in Western Europe, 36pc in the Nordics, 21pc in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe and 3pc in other regions.

It marks the latest expansion for the British firm, after it recently agreed a tie-up with US casino giant Eldorado in a bold move to tap into the recently liberalised American market.

(Additional reporting PA)

Online Editors