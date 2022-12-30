| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Wholesale gas prices now back to pre-Ukraine invasion price levels

Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s weaponisation of the commodities Russia sells Europe, combined with record-breaking temperatures, helped push gas prices to more than €300/MWh over the summer. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s weaponisation of the commodities Russia sells Europe, combined with record-breaking temperatures, helped push gas prices to more than €300/MWh over the summer. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin’s weaponisation of the commodities Russia sells Europe, combined with record-breaking temperatures, helped push gas prices to more than €300/MWh over the summer. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin’s weaponisation of the commodities Russia sells Europe, combined with record-breaking temperatures, helped push gas prices to more than €300/MWh over the summer. Photo: AP

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

European natural gas prices have fallen back to levels last recorded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Warmer weather than expected has helped continental countries to preserve their reserves.

Most Watched

Privacy