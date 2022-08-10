Whole Foods founder John Mackey lines up vegetarian restaurant chain

The co-founder of high-end US grocer Whole Foods Market, John Mackey, is planning a second act when he retires from the Amazon-owned grocer next month: building a chain of plant-based restaurants and wellness centres that offer fitness and spa services.

Corporate records list Mr Mackey, 68, as a partner in Healthy America, a startup that raised about $31m (€30.3m) from investors earlier this year and aims to launch a "national network" of medical wellness centres and vegetarian restaurants.

One now-closed job posting calls the venture "an evidence-based lifestyle company, leading the convergence of culinary, healthcare, and wellness. For the first time ever, we are bringing together all three under one roof, to meaningfully transform the health and wellbeing of individuals". The posting envisions Healthy America offering both a membership program and a-la-carte public access to its facilities.

Incorporated in 2020, Healthy America is based in Austin, Texas, like Whole Foods and staffed by veterans of the high-end grocer. Its chief executive officer is Betsy Foster, a long-time executive who left Whole Foods in 2020. Walter Robb, Whole Foods' co-CEO when he departed in 2017, is listed alongside Mr Mackey as a partner. Former executives from Whole Foods' store development, finance and human-resources departments have also joined the startup, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Robin Kelly, a spokesperson for the new venture who previously worked in public relations at Whole Foods, declined to comment.

The first Health America location, under the brand Love Life!, is expected to be in southern California, according to a person familiar with the plans.

A bare-bones Love Life website teases a 2023 launch date and asks visitors to sign up for updates.