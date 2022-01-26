Whiskey sale delivers Conor McGregor the title of richest person in sport

Conor McGregor was the highest-earning sports star in the world last year after pocketing an estimated $180m (€159.3m) from competitions, endorsements and the sale of his whiskey brand.

The controversial mixed martial arts fighter beat out global superstars such as Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James with an incredible off-field income of $158m, mainly from the disposal of his stake in Proper No. Twelve.

According to data compiled by Online Betting Guide, a sports betting tipster platform, he outperformed second-placed Federer by nearly $70m despite making less from competition winnings than James, Ronaldo or basketball star Kevin Durant.

McGregor has endorsement deals with online betting site DraftKings, which last year made an unsuccessful; $20bn bid for Ladbrokes owner Entain, and lifestyle fashion brand Roots of Fight.

The UFC star added significantly to his earnings last April when he and his business partners sold their majority stake in Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits in a deal reportedly worth $600m.

Proximo, the owner of Bushmills and Jose Cuervo tequila, already owned 49pc of the whiskey company and was taking control of the brand by buying out the majority ownership group, of which McGregor was a part.

Despite his financial success, McGregor has not been a hit with any of the biggest sports sponsors, which include such well-known brands as Nike and Adidas, none of which were listed by OLBG as his sponsors.

Nike is the clear leader in endorsements, with major names such as Serena Williams, James and Ronaldo on its roster.

PepsiCo, Beats Electronics and beer giant AB InBev were also top five sponsors of individual sports stars.

McGregor lost both his fights in 2021, losing for the first time to a knockout last January in a bout with Dustin Poirier.

UFC president Dana White said McGregor will likely be back in the ring this summer.