Whiskey makers press EU to accelerate India and Thai trade talks 

Irish whiskey makers are pressing the EU for tariff-free access to the Indian and Thai markets as the bloc gears up to restart trade talks with the two countries.

Producers on both sides of the Irish border are also pushing the UK government for help as it competes with the EU in a race to seal deals with the two Asian nations.

“We're an all-island industry and international trade policy is even more important when we're trying to grow in some of these emerging markets,” said William Lavelle, the head of the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA). “We do not want a two-tier industry.”

One of the IWA’s major concerns is that products that cross the Irish border multiple times for processing or bottling, or that use both Irish and Northern Irish ingredients, are falling between the cracks of EU trade deals and getting slapped with tariffs.

The dairy industry has raised the same issue both the Government and the EU, calling on the bloc to change its complex rules of origin requirements in its international trade deals.

EU and Indian leaders agreed in May to start talks on separate trade and investment accords but have yet to hold a first meeting.

The UK said this week that it aims to start its own trade negotiations with India by the end of the year, while the City AM newspaper said the UK is wrapping up an “interim” deal with India that could slash tariffs on Scotch whisky until a larger deal is done.

India is the world’s largest whiskey market, with 2.2 billion bottles a year sold in the country. But because it applies tariffs of 150pc on imported whiskey, it means 97pc of the bottles sold there are domestic brands.

“They’re brands you’ve never heard of,” Mr Lavelle said. “The remaining 3pc [of the market] is being fought out by Scotch, Irish and American whiskeys, so we’re competing in that pool.

“But if that tariff was reduced or eliminated, suddenly a lot of those other 2bn or so consumers buying Indian whiskey would have more choice.

“We can’t understate the scale of the opportunity.”

Thai authorities are also upbeat about the resumption of trade talks with the EU, which collapsed in 2014 following the military coup.