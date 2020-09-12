When non-competes get Messi

The world of soccer was set alight when Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, showed an intention to end his contract with FC Barcelona prematurely. Messi joined the club aged 13, became its all-time top scorer and is one of the world's highest-paid athletes.

Messi is bound by a €700m release clause, commonly referred to as a "buy-out clause", which he signed in his four-year contract extension in 2017. However, a "free transfer" clause might have enabled him to move to a new club in the current window, without triggering the huge payout.

Although Messi has since confirmed that he will be staying with Barcelona, this news highlighted the importance of tightly drafted "free transfer" clauses and post-termination restrictions. In this article, we look at restrictive covenants for "top-talent" employees and consider what Irish employers should be doing to bolster the enforceability of such clauses.

Employment law

Buy-out clauses oblige players to pay a release fee to their club in the event of a unilateral early termination in exchange for the dissolution of their contract. The figure is typically high and is designed to discourage prospective clubs from poaching top players mid-contract. At the conclusion of a contract a player can usually transfer with no requirement for the prospective club to fund the buy-out.

Buy-out clauses are permitted under article 13 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. They allow for football contracts to be terminated unilaterally by the player in exchange for the compensation agreed in the contract. Spanish buy-out clauses are established under article 16 of the Spanish Special Labour Relationship of Players and have become standard practice for clubs. Recent examples include Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m in 2017 and Kepa Arrizabalaga's transfer from Athletic Club (Bilbao) to Chelsea in 2018 for €80m.

Expand Close Messi with former Barcelona teammate Neymar in 2015. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Messi with former Barcelona teammate Neymar in 2015. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images

Buy-out clauses are a restraint of trade and generally unenforceable unless they are reasonable and in line with public interest. These clauses circumvent this by obtaining the employee's prior consent to the consideration fee in exchange for termination. Such clauses are frequently challenged.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has held that buy-out clauses do not attract any sporting sanction where they adhere to certain requirements. Indeed, such penalty clauses have been upheld against players, including Fran Merida who was required to pay over €3 million to Barcelona for breaching a clause in his pre-contract which required him to sign a professional contract with Barcelona following the termination of his season as part of the Barcelona youth system.

Free transfer clauses

These are the route for players to be released from their club subject to qualifying conditions without triggering the buy-out fee. In Messi's contract, this included where the player announced his intention to activate his termination before the end of season.

Messi had hoped to activate his clause by announcing his intention at the end of this season, which he claimed was extended from May to August due to Covid-19, without the requirement for his new club to pay the buy-out fee. Barcelona disagreed and Messi has reportedly said he will not go to court to secure the move.

Senior employee contracts

Although Messi and Neymar are employees at the highest echelons of the global sports industry, the discussion surrounding the above contractual clauses is relevant to non-sporting senior employment contracts.

Restrictive covenants, including non-compete clauses, are commonly incorporated into Irish senior employment contracts. Like buy-out clauses, these are frequently challenged. In Ryanair's recent proceedings against its previous chief operations officer. It claimed that the ex-COO had insight into the airline's key business strategies and relationships and sought to prevent him from joining a competitor, in reliance on a 12-month non-compete clause.

The High Court held that the scope of the restraint was too widely drafted, as it applied to any business in competition with Ryanair for air services, not just low cost airlines, and was therefore void and unenforceable. This highlights that unless these clauses are tightly drafted, their enforceability can be called into question.

Guidance to employers

Challenges to athletes' buy-out clauses are frequently attributable to disproportionate or ambiguously drafted clauses. Free transfer clauses need to be carefully drafted to ensure their enforceability by the player, whereas buy-out clauses need to be carefully drafted by clubs to ensure that their best talents are not poached by their competitors.

To reduce the risk of an unenforceable restrictive covenant, employers should ensure such a covenant is balanced between the company's business needs and the employee's rights. Bespoke restrictive covenants, appropriate to the employee's seniority, are essential. These clauses should be continually reviewed if the employee's role changes and considered for inclusion in the contracts of newly promoted, top-talent employees.

Therese Chambers is an Associate Solicitor in William Fry's Employment & Benefits Group