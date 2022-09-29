‘WhatsApp cops’ are a new force in bank compliance as Bank of America, Citi and Goldman are among Wall St firms pledging action

A US investigation into unauthorised texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.

Firms can blame the bosses who broke the rules.

As US regulators punished 11 Wall Street banks this week for failing to stop staff from using unauthorised messaging platforms, investigators took a moment to describe some of the worst offenders – including heads of trading desks, deal-making teams and executives with national and global responsibilities.

In some cases, managers even texted with employees in charge of ensuring that banks complied with the law.

So as part of the solution – on top of more than $2bn (€2.08bn) in fines levied so far – a roster of firms including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley each promised to hire a compliance consultant to review how they monitor and archive any work-related communications, including on employees’ mobile phones or other personal devices.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission underscored past failures in oversight by describing at least a few senior managers at each firm who engaged in rampant texting with colleagues and clients.

The agency previously said it’s particularly frustrated with executives who were supposed to help enforce the rules but broke them instead.

At Bank of America, which disclosed the most in penalties on Tuesday, one head of a trading desk told brokers at other firms to delete messages they had exchanged on personal devices and to switch to Signal, which is encrypted, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The executive resigned this year.

The SEC’s decision to call out executives – based on a sampling of messages that banks were asked to gather for the investigation – may ramp up the pressure on firms to ensure certain managers are held accountable. JPMorgan Chase, the first bank to settle the probe last year, ousted a few executives over the inquiries and disciplined many others, sometimes lowering their bonuses.

Authorities didn’t name anyone and a person close to one of the largest banks said investigators didn’t necessarily specify to companies which employees were described.

Two executives close to the banks said that some of the people described as employed are no longer there and that people who left didn’t necessarily go because of the probe.