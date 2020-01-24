The European Central Bank (ECB) has agreed to review its strategy for the first time since 2003 after years of radical monetary stimulus struggled to revive inflation.

Whatever does it take? ECB launches major strategy review

The institution provided details about the scope and timetable of the exercise in a press release, following a press conference from its recently appointed president, Christine Lagarde.

Her efforts to modernise the organisation include potentially resetting the inflation goal which targets a level of "below, but close to, 2pc", as well as studying alternative measures of price growth and assessing its policy tools.

Ms Lagarde is benefiting from signs that a deep manufacturing slump in the 19-nation single-currency economy is bottoming out before it causes greater harm to the labour market and consumer spending.

