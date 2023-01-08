| 6°C Dublin

Close

What to watch as China gives commodities a wild start to 2023

Investments

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing last Friday. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing last Friday. Photo: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing last Friday. Photo: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing last Friday. Photo: AP

Bloomberg reporter

Commodities are having a volatile start to the year as China’s virus tsunami and policy shifts leave investors scrambling to calibrate expectations for 2023.

Crude and copper rose last Friday on reports that President Xi Jinping might ease strict real-estate controls. That follows heavy losses triggered by the nation’s demand-destroying wave of Covid-19 infections. China’s uncertain path to recovery will steer commodities this year after prices posted a fourth annual gain in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy