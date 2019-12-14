Wetherspoons boss is £44m richer after vote
He may have thrown his support behind the Brexit Party, which failed to win a single seat in the UK election, but Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin was £44m (€52m) richer yesterday.
With the stock market soaring following the result, shares in Wetherspoons jumped nearly 10pc by lunchtime, meaning Mr Martin's 32pc stake is now worth £531m.
On Thursday night it was worth £487m, meaning - on paper at least - the outspoken Brexiteer saw his fortune jump by £44m.
A Wetherspoons share is now worth 1,619p, up from 1,482p.
Mr Martin has been one of few UK business leaders to speak in support of Brexit - putting him at odds with the majority of other companies, which continue to warn that the new government must provide clarity on the future relationship with the EU.
Wetherspoons is targeting cities including Dublin and Galway as part of a £200m (€238m) plan to open between 50 and 60 new outlets over the next four years. The company said the expansion plan was primarily focused on small and medium-sized towns, but will also include larger urban centres.
Wetherspoons operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Ireland, with 44,000 staff.
Using his Wetherspoons magazine to put forward his case for Brexit, the pub group also spent £94,856 on Brexit beer mats and other publications.
Irish Independent
