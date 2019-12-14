Wetherspoons boss is £44m richer after vote

He may have thrown his support behind the Brexit Party, which failed to win a single seat in the UK election, but Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin was £44m (€52m) richer yesterday.

With the stock market soaring following the result, shares in Wetherspoons jumped nearly 10pc by lunchtime, meaning Mr Martin's 32pc stake is now worth £531m.

On Thursday night it was worth £487m, meaning - on paper at least - the outspoken Brexiteer saw his fortune jump by £44m.

A Wetherspoons share is now worth 1,619p, up from 1,482p.

