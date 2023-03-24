independent

| 10.2°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Wetherspoon toasts return to half-year profit after ‘ferocious’ inflation hit

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon's Expand

Close

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon's

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon's

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon's

Anna Wise

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has seen its sales jump ahead of pre-pandemic levels and returned to a half-year profit, as chairman Tim Martin said he is looking forward to "ferocious" inflationary pressures easing across the industry.

The hospitality giant, which runs 843 pubs in the UK and Ireland, reported a 5pc increase in sales over the six months to January 29, compared with the same period in 2019, and up 13pc compared with the previous year.

Most Watched

Privacy