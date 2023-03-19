| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’re not back to the crash of 2008, but inflation and interest rises are exposing worries

The collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in California. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

The collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in California. Photo: Reuters

The collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in California. Photo: Reuters

The collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in California. Photo: Reuters

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

The US navy is grappling with a costly error. After the attacks of 9/11 the military was planning how it might deal with a new type of enemy – terrorists. A new ship was dreamed up – it was extremely fast, it could travel in shallow water focusing on likely enemies coming from the Middle East.

The littoral combat ship, which The New York Times’ The Daily podcast described as a street fighter, “the MacGyver of the seas”, was created. Several issues emerged with the ships themselves but the big problem now is that terrorism is no longer the main defence worry for the US – it’s a potential war with China.

More On Allied Irish Banks

Most Watched

Privacy