Welcome to the new era, one of helicopters and 'Oprahnomics'

By one count, the amount of money that has been pledged by governments, central banks and other bodies in response to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic has already passed €5 trillion.

There is more to come as well with a $2 trillion package to be deployed in the US.

After years of being told that budget deficits needed to be contained or cut, there is now a bewildering array of economic terms being bandied about from "helicopter money" - literally dropping money from the skies, to "yield curve control" - establishing a limit on long-term interest rates to stop them rising too much.

Governments, including our own, have pledged money to pay the salaries of workers and to ensure that loans keep flowing to companies so that they don't run out of cash. In other words, there is bailout money for just about everyone, a situation that has led the economists at Nordea Bank, a financial institution based in the Nordic countries, to popularise the term "Oprahnomics". "A crisis always leads to an expansion of the toolkit and the Corona-recession is no exception," the Nordea economists reported this week. So, we have now moved well beyond the era in which central banks cut interest to zero and beyond as well as buying trillions of euro in government bonds in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The virus could cost 10-15pc of gross domestic product which has led some economists to call for a "helicopter drop" of money which would be financed by the world's central banks. This, unlike the €200bn of debt we are saddled with from 2008, would not end up on the balance sheets of governments. The fact that this form of financing, tried before in Weimar Germany and Japan in the 1930s, and more recently economic basket cases like Argentina and Zimbabwe, is even under consideration shows how dire the situation is. "But if ever there were a time to consider them, now is it," said Vicky Redwood of Capital Economics. "Even if the benefits are marginal ... with conventional monetary policy operating at its limits, we should try everything."