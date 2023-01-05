| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Weakening demand takes shine off of Apple shares

Faith in Apple's strength is cracking, along with investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon provide relief from higher interest rates

Apple boss Tim Cook Expand

Close

Apple boss Tim Cook

Apple boss Tim Cook

Apple boss Tim Cook

Jeran Wittenstein

Investors are no longer turning a blind eye to risks facing Apple, an about-face that took the iPhone maker's market value below $2trn (€1.89trn) and threatens more pain for the stock in the months ahead.

Until recently, shares of the world's most valuable company defied much of the gloom that walloped other tech giants in 2022, even as last year represented the worst for the stock since 2008.

Related topics

More On Apple (company)

Most Watched

Privacy