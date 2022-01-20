| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Weak EU energy policy is Vladimir Putin's strongest hand

Richard Curran

Russian president Vladimir Putin is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Russian president Vladimir Putin is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Russian president Vladimir Putin is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Will he or won’t he? If Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not serious about a full scale invasion of Ukraine, then he is playing an extraordinary game of bluff. If he does decide to launch an attack on the neighbouring country, Ireland would be far from immune from the financial and economic fallout.

There are two schools of thought about Putin’s intentions regarding Ukraine. One suggests that everything points to a full scale conflict because this is the perfect time for Putin to fulfill a long-held ambition of bringing Ukraine back into his political orbit.

Most Watched

Privacy