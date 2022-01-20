Weak EU energy policy is Vladimir Putin's strongest hand

Will he or won’t he? If Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not serious about a full scale invasion of Ukraine, then he is playing an extraordinary game of bluff. If he does decide to launch an attack on the neighbouring country, Ireland would be far from immune from the financial and economic fallout.

There are two schools of thought about Putin’s intentions regarding Ukraine. One suggests that everything points to a full scale conflict because this is the perfect time for Putin to fulfill a long-held ambition of bringing Ukraine back into his political orbit.

Gas prices are high which is good for Russian revenues. US President Joe Biden is seen as weakened after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Germany has new inexperienced leadership. Boris Johnson is mired in the “bring your own booze” crisis. Plus, Putin is too heavily invested with 100,000 troops amassed on Ukraine’s borders to walk away with nothing now.

The other school of thought says Putin will launch cyber attacks, and other hybrid war tactics, but is incapable of sustaining a large and long military campaign across Ukraine.

Of course it might not be a long campaign if he exercises enough military might and topples the government.

Either way, the EU will respond with sanctions, likely to be much deeper and comprehensive than those introduced in 2014 when Putin went into Crimea. At the time Irish food exports to Russia fell by 70pc within a year. Overall, exports to Russia from Ireland ended up being halved.

This was a hit to Ornua’s Kerrygold sales in Russia and Larry Goodman’s ABP beef exports.

This time round the costs could be much more widely felt. Europe relies on Russian to provide 35pc of its gas. A retaliatory action from Putin could push up gas prices beyond recognition.

Benchmark gas prices went up 300pc in Europe in 2021 but they did show signs of stabilising in recent weeks despite the uncertainty about Russia’s intentions. That could be about to change.

Ireland’s dependence on imported gas fell from about 96pc to around 58pc after the Corrib gas field came on stream. Our imported gas comes from the UK. But Britain imports more than half of its gas needs – mainly from Norway but also from the Netherlands and Belgium.

This means gas prices here will be impacted by what happens in Europe and therefore with Vladimir Putin.

A large spike in gas prices will feed into inflation in different ways.

Over half of our gas usage in Ireland goes on power plants to generate electricity. Nearly one third of it goes on non-residential commercial and industrial use. This percentage has increased sharply in the last 10 years.

Around 14pc goes on heating nearly 700,000 homes. Big increases in gas prices would feed into higher electricity prices and higher costs for businesses, especially big energy users.

Vladimir Putin has the potential to destabilise energy markets across Europe a lot more effectively than those countries can.

And he appears to have insulated his economy and exchequer from possible sanctions over the last few years. Since 2014 he has ramped up foreign currency reserves. The Russian Central Bank has increased reserves by 70pc since late 2015 and now has $620bn (€547bn), made up of 16.4pc US dollars, 33pc in euro and 21.7pc in gold.

He set up a sovereign wealth fund on the back of higher oil prices which had $190bn in the third quarter of 2021.

Other countries along the Russian border are looking on nervously as they already battle rising living costs.

In Ireland, gas prices will be determined by the wholesale prices in the UK and also by oil prices.

Goldman Sachs sees

This week oil prices surged to their highest level in seven years, as Brent crude hit $88 a barrel. Goldman Sachs expects oil inventories across OECD countries to reach their lowest levels since 2000 by the middle of the year, which it thinks will push Brent prices as high as $96 a barrel in 2022 and $105 a barrel in 2023.

EU leaders are in no doubt about what could be at stake in the event of a conflict.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said during the week: “This is not a problem concerning Russia and [the] US. This is a problem concerning and involving the European Union.

“Of course, among the consequences, because of the energy problems, we could also have inflation, but we should avoid new initiatives that could be quite dangerous for the stability of Europe.”

Access to gas is power, for now at least. The British government was rattled by the sharp increases in gas prices last year which resulted in several gas suppliers going bust.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is reported to be considering a new state-funded scheme which would pay gas suppliers cash when wholesale gas prices go above specified levels.

This would enable them to avoid passing on gas-price increases to customers.

This sounds like a massive gamble with UK taxpayers’ money and one that could prove very costly, especially if the period of high gas prices endures or gets even worse should Putin move on Ukraine.

Here, the government has said all customers should get €100 off their electricity bills in March. That may be just the beginning if high energy prices persist well into 2022 and beyond.

Even the fear of a Russian invasion has highlighted the lack of long-term planning on energy supply across western Europe. Poor storage facilities, high dependency on Russia and a drive towards renewables without factoring in the cost and timeframe, has left so many vulnerable to the ambitions of one man in Moscow.