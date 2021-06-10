| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We must find new cards to play as corporate tax deck is being reshuffled

Richard Curran

The first big warning sign that our tax regime was in danger came when then US president Barack Obama name-checked Ireland on the issue back in 2014. Photo: Drew Angerer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

The first big warning sign that our tax regime was in danger came when then US president Barack Obama name-checked Ireland on the issue back in 2014. Photo: Drew Angerer/Bloomberg

The first big warning sign that our tax regime was in danger came when then US president Barack Obama name-checked Ireland on the issue back in 2014. Photo: Drew Angerer/Bloomberg

The first big warning sign that our tax regime was in danger came when then US president Barack Obama name-checked Ireland on the issue back in 2014. Photo: Drew Angerer/Bloomberg

Back in the darkest days of the financial crash, I met Marty Baron. At the time, he was still editor of The Boston Globe newspaper, where he had overseen the Pulitzer-winning investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church Boston diocese.

The investigation was the subject of the movie Spotlight in which he was played by Liev Schreiber. Baron arrived in Dublin to meet government ministers, the Central Bank and others to write about Ireland’s boom and bust.

Ahead of these interviews he sought to chat with various journalists around Dublin. Together with two senior colleagues from The Sunday Business Post, where I was working at the time, we gave him our perspective. The country was a terrible state. The USC had been introduced. We’d had an emergency budget and massive spending cuts were being enacted. Baron asked: “Why don’t you just put up your corporation tax rate – its only 12.5pc.”

Most Watched

Privacy