Nature broadcaster David Attenborough has issued a dire warning on the future of the planet, saying humans can wipe out whole ecosystems without even realising it.

'We have to be really careful what we do' - David Attenborough warns of humans wiping out ecosystems at Davos

In an interview with Prince William at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Attenborough said that it was "difficult to overstate" the extent of the climate change problem.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

"We are now so numerous, so powerful, so all-pervasive. The mechanisms we have for destruction are so wholesale, so frightening, that we can actually exterminate whole ecosystems without even noticing it".

"We already know of course that the plastic problem in the seas is wreaking appalling damage on marine life, the extent of which we don't yet fully know."

He said the reason why there has been faltering action to tackle the problem by world leaders is because people living in cities are remote from the natural world.

"We have now to be really careful what we do."

Online Editors