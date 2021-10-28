‘We did a lot of soul searching’ – European Central Bank holds steady on lending rates and bond-buying programme

The European Central Bank has held its line on emergency bond buying and kept its lending rates steady, despite persistent spikes in inflation.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said that although high inflation would “last longer than originally expected” it was largely down to short-lived energy price rises and supply shortages, and would decline next year.

“While inflation will take longer to decline than previously expected, we expect these factors to ease in the course of next year,” Ms Lagarde said.

Eurozone prices rose to a 13-year high of 3.4pc in September – and 3.7pc in Ireland – while consumer confidence took a knock this month, according to the European Commission’s latest economic sentiment indicator.

The ECB has said it will not raise its rates until inflation reaches a 2pc target for a sustained period.

After its rate-setting meeting today, the ECB’s 25-member Governing Council also said it will continue to buy bonds under its €1.8tn pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) but at a “moderately lower pace” than the roughly €75bn a month it has bought since the programme was scaled up in March.

The ECB had bought just under €21.5bn worth of Irish bonds at the end of September, making it the Government’s biggest creditor.

Ms Lagarde said the PEPP “will come to its end” in March 2022, as envisaged.

However, there were different takes on rising inflation at today’s meeting, with markets now predicting an earlier rate rise.

Ms Lagarde admitted there was a “disconnect” between market expectations and the ECB’s guidance.

“We talked about inflation, inflation, inflation,” Mr Lagarde said of today’s meeting. “We did a lot of soul searching to actually test our analysis. We are confident that our anticipation and our analysis is actually correct.”

The ECB announcement came just hours after Spanish inflation rose to 5.5pc, its biggest gain in 30 years.

ECB policy is also out of step with central banks in the UK and US, which have hinted at an earlier phase-out of stimulus measures.

Ms Lagarde said eurozone policymakers had to be “patient” and “persistent” and would not follow international peers, which were facing “different” growth and inflation outlooks.

The ECB is expected to give detailed guidance on when it will phase out its stimulus measures at its next decision-making meeting on 16 December.