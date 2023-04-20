| 6.5°C Dublin

Waystone buys Link Fund Solutions in deal to fund Woodford redress

Fund manager Neil Woodford: deal will pay back his investors Expand

Jon Ihle

Dublin’s Waystone Group has acquired the Irish and UK business of Link Fund Solutions (LFS) in a deal brokered to finance a redress scheme for investors in the Woodford Equity Investment Fund.

The group, which provides services to the global asset management industry, has agreed to pay at least £110m (€125m) to buy the business, a division of Australia’s Link Group. The final price could rise to £140m (€159m) depending on how the deal is valued on completion in October 2023.

