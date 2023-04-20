Waystone buys Link Fund Solutions in deal to fund Woodford redress

Dublin’s Waystone Group has acquired the Irish and UK business of Link Fund Solutions (LFS) in a deal brokered to finance a redress scheme for investors in the Woodford Equity Investment Fund.

The group, which provides services to the global asset management industry, has agreed to pay at least £110m (€125m) to buy the business, a division of Australia’s Link Group. The final price could rise to £140m (€159m) depending on how the deal is valued on completion in October 2023.

The purchase will add more than $190bn (€174bn) in assets under administration for Waystone, and see 600 new staff join the firm, including 150 employees in the company’s first office in India.

The addition of LFS will enhance Waystone’s fund administration offering following the recent acquisitions of Centaur in January, as well as KB Associates and T Bailey last year.

The transaction will also partially pay for £235m Link now owes 300,000 investors to partially cover their losses in the Woodford fund, which collapsed in 2019, after a settlement with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The LFS sale also comes after a shake-up in the senior management team at Waystone last month.

Chief executive Derek Delaney, chief operating officer Paul Cahill and chief financial officer Glen Magee all left the business after a disagreement at board level over the future strategy of the firm.

The move happened after the board assessed the needs of the asset management services company for its next phase of growth after several years of rapid expansion via acquisition.

However, the existing management team were not in agreement about the new direction proposed for the firm.

A spokesperson for Waystone confirmed that chair Nancy Lewis had stepped in to lead the business on a full-time basis while the board searched for successors.

The Woodford Equity Income Fund was set up by star stock picker Neil Woodford in 2014 and grew to a reported £10bn at its peak.

But it ran into trouble in 2018 as nervous investors began pulling money out over concerns about the investments Mr Woodford was making.

The surge of withdrawals led to liquidity problems. Mr Woodford was forced to suspend trading in 2019 and the fund was eventually put into liquidation to recover the value of the assets it held.

There has already been a total of £2.56bn paid to investors since the suspension of the fund from the distribution of proceeds from the sale of investments, according to the FCA.

The FCA found that LFS failed to properly measure and manage liquidity in the fund, leaving some investors stuck with unsellable assets, while other investors were able to exit, when it was suspended

The FCA estimated losses at £306m, which were less than the available assets left in LFS. Link Group has agreed a deal with the FCA to make up some of the shortfall, bringing total compensation to 77pc of the losses.

The authority said the amount was intended to cover “the losses that flowed from LFS’s conduct which we consider fell below the required standards”.