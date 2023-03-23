| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Watch out for big money using banks crisis to downgrade green ambitions

David Chance

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink appears to have lifted his talking points directly from the energy industry. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images Expand
Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan says we 'will need oil and gas for a long time to come'. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images Expand

Close

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink appears to have lifted his talking points directly from the energy industry. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink appears to have lifted his talking points directly from the energy industry. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan says we 'will need oil and gas for a long time to come'. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan says we 'will need oil and gas for a long time to come'. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

/

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink appears to have lifted his talking points directly from the energy industry. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Governments across the world are pumping billions in taxpayer funds into the financial system as it once again threatens to spiral out of control.

At its very basic level, finance is supposed to lend to support companies and consumers and to help them save. After creating financial instruments of mass destruction that crashed economies across the world back in 2008, landing taxpayers with huge bills, the industry dusted off an old concept from the 1960s. Stakeholder capitalism would not only make profits but it would make the world a better place.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy