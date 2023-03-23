Watch out for big money using banks crisis to downgrade green ambitions

Governments across the world are pumping billions in taxpayer funds into the financial system as it once again threatens to spiral out of control.

At its very basic level, finance is supposed to lend to support companies and consumers and to help them save. After creating financial instruments of mass destruction that crashed economies across the world back in 2008, landing taxpayers with huge bills, the industry dusted off an old concept from the 1960s. Stakeholder capitalism would not only make profits but it would make the world a better place.

Now one of the biggest advocates of that approach appears to be rowing back. Financiers, whether they are Swiss bankers or Silicon Valley venture capitalists, are addicted to public money, but not it seems to public welfare.

While BlackRock CEO Larry Fink found time in his letter to investors published last week to write about his love of 80s English synth-pop group Talk Talk, he could not bring himself to write the letters ESG at all. The first mention of the environment as an issue is near the bottom of his 9,000-word screed.

That’s a big change. The 2020 letter for the world’s biggest fund manager with €8.5trn in assets told us that “sustainability should be our new standard for investing” and ESG got 28 mentions.

In that letter, he sketched out a brave new world of stakeholder capitalism which would lead blue chip firms into a carbon-neutral paradise and if they didn’t want to enter, BlackRock would hold them accountable through proxy voting.

We know already that ESG was often used to greenwash investment products as a marketing tool and that the size of funds and influence was overstated. Last year, US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment halved its estimate of ESG investments to $8.4trn from $17.1trn it had identified in 2020.

That argues for more, not less, leadership from private capital as it becomes clear we’re likely to miss the goal of limiting temperature rises in the real world to 1.5 degrees compared with 150 years ago.

Even before the political pressure in the war on woke investing and this year’s letter, it was clear that BlackRock was not using its shareholdings to change behaviour. It ranked seventh to last out of 68 asset managers when it came to voting proxies, according to ShareAction’s annual survey, supporting less than a quarter of ESG resolutions.

Fast forward to today and a chastened Fink appears to have lifted his talking points directly from the energy industry.

He says this year that “oil and gas will play a vital role in meeting global energy demands” while Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan says we “will need oil and gas for a long time to come”. In a separate announcement earlier this year, BlackRock said its role was “not to engineer a specific decarbonisation outcome in the real economy”.

Well BlackRock, it should be. The role played by private capital in the green transition needs to evolve significantly faster than it has done to date.

For the first time, the US government is taking real action with President Joe Biden’s $370bn Inflation Reduction Act with investment in infrastructure, green subsidies, and tax breaks. Europe last week unveiled its own plans. There may be plenty to dislike in what Washington and Brussels have come up with, but the direction of travel is clear.

So it’s a strange time for Fink to step away from what has been for years his signature policy – that capitalism is not only the best system to foster economic growth and wealth creation, but that it has a moral framework.

The green transition isn’t going to happen on its own. According to the McKinsey consultancy, 65pc of capital spending currently goes on high-emissions assets.

To be sure, the finance industry is happy to sign up to headline-grabbing initiatives headed by names like Mark Carney and Mike Bloomberg, with big numbers. So we now have a global coalition called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, or GFANZ, of more than 550 financial institutions who manage $150trn in assets and are committed to net zero. BlackRock is, of course, a member.

GFANZ says it has brought climate risk into bank and asset managers’ boardrooms and into their day-to-day risk management.

You might be challenged to find the evidence for that.

While banks have indeed signed up to reduce so-called Scope 1 emissions which come from their own direct operations – changing the photocopy paper for example – and from Scope 2 emissions which are those it causes when the energy it purchases and uses is produced, there’s been little progress on their real business which is lending money.

According to S&P Global, only a fifth have pledged intermediate reductions or net zero targets related to Scope 3 financed emissions. Those emissions are 700 times larger than the banks’ own, according to not-for-profit environmental disclosure group CDP.

A European Central Bank study of 104 banks found that on aggregate, almost two-thirds of banks’ income from non-financial corporate customers stems from greenhouse gas-intensive industries. Pledges to end hydrocarbon lending have not been fulfilled and it expanded in 2022 as surging oil and gas prices meant the industry made record profits.

Taxpayer money is once again being used to underwrite the failings of finance. In the case of Silicon Valley Bank, surely not being able to work out the risk of rising interest rates sits at the core of supposed competence. Credit Suisse has a rap-sheet as long as your arm.

The current losses will pale beside the risks to portfolios of a failure to tackle climate change. Will we foot the bill for that too?