Washington says it is not planning to decouple its economy from China

Jay Shambaugh is the US Treasury&rsquo;s top international official. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Viktoria Dendrinou and Christopher Condon

The US is not seeking to decouple its economy from China or limit the country’s growth, the Treasury’s top international official has said.

We occasionally have issues with different economic policies in China and we will always defend US economic interests as well – but we will not in any way be trying to separate these two economies entirely,” Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “This is neither practical nor in our interest.”

