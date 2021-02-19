Washington holds hearings on GameStop share trading frenzy

Wild swings in GameStop shares have put a spotlight on Wall Street and “the predatory ways” of some hedge funds, the chair of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters said at a hearing into the share trading frenzy.

Ms Waters, a California Democrat, pledged to dig into conflicts of interest in the stock market and said:

“Many Americans feel that the system is stacked against them and, no matter what, Wall Street always wins.”

The panel is holding the hearing to get to the bottom of one of the wildest periods for the US stock market in recent memory. A confluence of events – retail investors banding together on Reddit message boards to drive stocks to astronomical levels, hedge fund short-sellers getting hammered with losses, and Robinhood Markets and other brokerages temporarily halting the rally – gripped Wall Street and Washington last month.

The saga triggered questions about the fairness of markets and whether stock prices detached from reality pose a threat to financial stability.

The proceedings are the first chance for many lawmakers to grill the four executives at the heart of the controversy – Vlad Tenev of Robinhood, Ken Griffin of Citadel, Gabe Plotkin of Melvin Capital and Steve Huffman of Reddit. But the drama may be blunted by the need to hold the hearing virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

For House members, the likely hours of testimony may be more about scoring political points against Wall Street titans than drilling down into the minutiae of the stock market. Getting a major policy response through a bitterly divided Congress is unlikely.

Still, some issues are certain to gain attention at regulatory agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That includes potential additional protections for the millennial investors who have been drawn to Robinhood because of its commission-free trades and easy to use mobile phone app that some liken to a video game.



Many of the committee members have made clear that they’re siding with the small investors who pushed GameStop to record highs, despite concerns raised by ex-regulators and some finance executives that the wild trading exposed those fuelling the surge to potentially crippling losses.

A point frequently made is that GameStop’s jump to as high as $483 last month had no basis in the unprofitable video-game retailer’s business prospects, and it has since plunged below $50.

Democrats plan to use the saga to bash hedge funds, including ones that were hit with huge losses after betting against GameStop and other companies. One focus is on whether the system is stacked against the retail traders who during the run-up had their purchases frozen by Robinhood and some other online brokerage firms, causing some to argue that the losing hedge funds and Citadel were behind the stoppage – an assertion that Robinhood and Citadel have aggressively denied.



(Bloomberg)

Read More

Bloomberg