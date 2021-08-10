Warren Buffett’s old economy bets pay off as US roars back

Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett is known as the 'Sage of Omaha' for his investment prowess

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is reaping the benefits of the US economic recovery.

The conglomerate's collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year.

That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21pc gain in Berkshire's total operating profit during the period.

"It's all of the other old economy, manufacturing, service, retailing, transportation businesses that just really reflect the broad economic recovery driving this performance this quarter," said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones.

"There's a housing angle here which I think was a really strong contributor this quarter."

Buffett has built Berkshire into a broad business with footholds in industries including insurance, energy and retail.

But that exposure to a wide slice of the US economy weighed on it last year with businesses including See's Candies having to furlough workers at the start of the shutdowns. Now, the outlook appears brighter.

"Many of our businesses generated significantly higher earnings over the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, which included significant adverse effects from the pandemic," Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"Earnings of our manufacturing, service and retail businesses in 2021 benefitted from higher customer demand in many of our businesses and exceeded earnings in 2019 as well."

Berkshire's group of building-products companies accounted for a particular source of strength during the quarter. Earnings at those operations were up almost 40pc, helped by the boon in housing construction in the US.

Tom Russo, a Berkshire shareholder, said the strength of those businesses combined with the challenge of disrupting them through technology makes them a good part of Berkshire's composition.

"The businesses have a certain underlying recurrence that I think makes them attractive," Russo, who oversees $10bn (€8.5bn) including investments in Berkshire shares at Gardner Russo & Quinn, said.

Still, Berkshire wasn't immune to the supply-chain pressures that have been a persistent economic theme since the early days of the outbreak. Higher costs for certain materials such as lumber and steel caused some of those operations to ramp up their own prices, Berkshire said.

Not every Berkshire business bounced back fully.

Precision Castparts, which makes parts for aircraft and suffered a large writedown last year, reported revenue declines during the period even as earnings climbed slightly due to efforts to restructure the business. And Berkshire warned that supply-chain issues could continue to weigh on that business.