| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Warren Buffett defends share buybacks from ‘economic illiterates’ of Washington DC

Warren Buffett said the key lesson for investors is that 'it takes just a few winners to work wonders'. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Warren Buffett said the key lesson for investors is that 'it takes just a few winners to work wonders'. Photo: Getty

Warren Buffett said the key lesson for investors is that 'it takes just a few winners to work wonders'. Photo: Getty

Warren Buffett said the key lesson for investors is that 'it takes just a few winners to work wonders'. Photo: Getty

Josh Funk

Billionaire Warren Buffett said critics of stock buybacks are “either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue” or both, and all investors benefit from them as long as they are made at the right prices.

Mr Buffett (92) used part of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday to tout the benefits of repurchases that fiery Wall Street critics like senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and many other Democrats love to criticise. The US government even added a 1pc tax on buybacks this year after they ballooned to roughly $1trn (€945bn) in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy