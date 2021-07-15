Walmart says Cork tech firm has no evidence trade secrets were stolen

Walmart is being sued by the Cork company. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

US retail giant Walmart ditched what it claims was “poorly performing” technology provided by Cork firm Everseen in favour of its own system, and has rejected allegations that it misappropriated the Irish company’s trade secrets.

Walmart has insisted Everseen is making a “speculative leap” in concluding that the retailer stole its technology.

The Cork company’s solutions help retailers to reduce theft at the point of sale in stores. It says it can save individual stores up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Everseen sued Walmart earlier this year, claiming the retailer had misappropriated the Irish firm’s technology and then built its own product that was similar to Everseen’s.

The Irish firm has also alleged that Walmart is now selling that same technology to other retailers.

“Though Everseen’s complaint spans 59 pages, it boils down to the speculative assertion that, ‘on information and belief ’ Walmart must have done something wrong because it chose to stop using Everseen’s poorly performing service and instead use Walmart’s own independently developed system,” Walmart said in an Arkansas court filing seeking to have Everseen’s current lawsuit dismissed.

Walmart wants Everseen to refile its complaint “with sufficient descriptions of the trade secrets, confidential information, and copyrighted material at issue, along with factual support for any alleged misconduct by Walmart.

“Everseen alleges that Walmart misappropriated trade secrets under state and federal law, but provides no meaningful description of what trade secrets Walmart received, or how Walmart misused them,” lawyers for the retailer have told the court.

“Without identifying what ‘trade secrets’ it provided to Walmart, or how Walmart misused the information, Everseen does not plausibly state a claim of misappropriation under either federal or state law,” they add.

Everseen, whose CEO and founder is Alan O’Herlihy, told the court in its complaint that it deployed its technology with Walmart between 2015 and 2020.

“Walmart grew unhappy with its increasing reliance on Everseen’s technology and began to look for an alternative,” the Irish company claimed in court filings.

Everseen has a number of high-profile Irish backers, including Cyril McGuire, Carl McCann and Ray Coyle.