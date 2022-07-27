Walmart takes a hit as inflation-weary shoppers cut back on big purchases

Shares in the world's biggest retailer, Walmart, fell as much as 8.5pc as it said profits would fall. Photo: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg

Walmart shares fell after a surprise cut to its profit outlook that contrasted sharply with upbeat results yesterday from Coca-Cola and McDonald’s.

Taken together, the business updates suggest consumers have little left over for discretionary goods as they spend more on food and fuel.

The retailer’s adjusted earnings per share will fall as much as 13pc in the current fiscal year as US shoppers spurn big-ticket items and focus on buying less profitable groceries with consumer prices soaring, Walmart said on Monday. Two months ago, the company said earnings per share would only dip about 1pc. In February, it had predicted a modest increase.

Walmart slid as much as 8.5pc yesterday, the most intraday since May 17. The shares had dropped 8.8pc this year through to Monday’s close.

Competitors Target and Amazon also fell, although their more upscale customers may prove more resilient.

Walmart’s warning kicked off a week of bellwether earnings reports from consumer-goods giants. But Coca-Cola and McDonald’s posted earnings that largely outperformed expectations as consumers continued spending on fast food and soft drinks in spite of higher prices.

Target cut its profit forecast last month, citing the cost of whittling merchandise stockpiles that its customers were increasingly reluctant to buy as inflation hits a four-decade high. Walmart said it was feeling similar pain as it slashes prices on some goods such as apparel.

“This will potentially send shock waves through the sector,” said GlobalData’s Neil Saunders. “When things go wrong at Walmart, you can extrapolate that it’s happening at other retailers, as well.”

“Walmart is seeing more pressure because they cater to a low-income customer,” said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones.

The dimmer outlook at Walmart gives US policy makers and investors a late-breaking data point to factor in as they try to determine where the economy and interest rates will be headed over the coming months.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase its key policy rate by three quarters of a percentage point later this week, looking to tamp down stubborn inflation even as signs of an economic downturn accumulate.