Wall Street shares pause at all-time high on Biden bounce

Wall Street’s main indexes hovered near record highs yesterday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labour market recovery.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dipped to 900,000 last week, but still remained stubbornly high as the Covid-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January.

“It’s still the realisation that the disappointment in the employment is not going away any time soon and that we’re not out of the woods from the economic point of view,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.14 points, or 0.05pc, to 31,173.24 and the S&P500 gained 1.89 points (0.05pc) to 3,853.74.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.99 points (0.48pc) to 13,522.24, boosted by a jump in shares of technology heavyweights Alphabet, Apple and Amazon ahead of their earnings reports in the coming weeks.

It follows Netflix’s blowout results on Wednesday that revitalised the ‘stay-at-home’ beneficiaries, adding $262bn (€215.5bn) in overall market capitalisation to the FAANG group of stocks.

In a reversal of the trend earlier this month, the Russell 1000 growth index, which includes mega-cap technology stocks, is far outperforming the Russell 1000 value index this week.

“Investors are going to realise that technology names are still where a lot of impressive earnings growth is coming from and those shares could hold up well because they’ve underperformed for the last couple of months,” Mr Detrick added.

President Joe Biden is expected to launch an array of initiatives during his initial days in office, including ramping up testing and vaccine rollouts.

Democrats took control of the US Senate on Wednesday and Republicans in Congress signaled a willingness to work on Mr Biden’s $1.9trn stimulus plan that would enhance jobless benefits and provide direct cheques to households.

Communication services, consumer discretionary and technology were the only S&P sectors in green.

Energy, financial and industrial stocks, which have helped the S&P500 rally 14pc since the November 3 presidential election, fell between 0.7pc and 2.6pc.

With valuations near a 20-year high, corporate results could present an important test of whether the stock market rally has run ahead of fundamentals.

Earnings at S&P500 companies are expected to rise by 24pc in 2021 after falling 15pc in 2020, as per Refinitiv data as of January 15.

United Airlines Holdings dropped 7pc after posting a fourth straight quarterly loss due to the pandemic but said it aims to cut about $2bn of annual costs through 2023.

Ford jumped 9pc extending gains for a second straight day after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the US carmaker’s stock.

