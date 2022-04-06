Wall Street faces off against Elon Musk’s Twitter army of online investors

Elon Musk cannot own more than 14.9pc of the company while he serves on the board. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk and an army of individual investors are now going head-to-head with Wall Street analysts in a contest over Twitter.

Retail investors helped fuel record trading volume on Monday for Twitter, with more than 260 million shares changing hands, after Mr Musk disclosed a 9.2pc stake in the social-media company. Twitter ranked as the most purchased stock by Fidelity Investments customers as the stock had its biggest rally since the day the company went public in 2013.

The gains continued on Tuesday, after Twitter said it would appoint Mr Musk to its board of directors, sending shares up 8pc. In a regulatory filing, Twitter also said Mr Musk cannot own more than 14.9pc of the company while he serves on the board and for three months after he vacates the position.

Buyers are betting Tesla’s chief executive officer can jumpstart Twitter by virtue of his clout as the biggest shareholder and as an influential user on the company's platform, where he has 80.4 million followers. For now, though, they're buying on faith.

Analysts, in contrast, have been sceptical: They've slashed their aggregate price target by more than a third since October and just nine of the 42 brokerages tracked by Bloomberg that cover the stock recommend buying it. The shares have tumbled from their 2021 record as investors balked at a combination of a high valuation and potentially disappointing user growth.

Monday's 27pc surge is "a potential over-reaction" given that it's not clear why Mr Musk made his investment. The stock is expensive and investors have yet to see substantial progress toward Twitter's revenue and user targets, Brent Thill, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note. Separately, MKM Partners downgraded the stock in the wake of Monday's advance.

Before Monday, Twitter shares sat at 50 times profit projected over the next 12 months, more expensive than about 97pc of the S&P 500 Index including Amazon and Nvidia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Activist investors usually step in when they see a company as undervalued and seek changes that will boost the share price, brandishing the ultimate threat of a proxy fight for control of the board. Mr Musk disclosed his stake using a form for investors who don't plan to seek a change of control, and in any case the stock isn't cheap, so he doesn't seem to be following the standard activist playbook.

But nothing stops him from sharing his opinions about how Twitter can be improved, and he is already doing that. He has polled users on whether they want a button that would allow editing of tweets, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responded by calling it important and urging users to "vote carefully".

Bloomberg