Wall Street ends four-day rally ahead of today's US jobs report

Wall Street retreated yesterday as investors hit the pause button in advance of today's jobs report, capping a four-day rally driven by rising economic sentiment.

While all three major US stock market indexes were modestly lower, they have shown remarkable resilience since their late March plunge, with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow now within 2pc, 9pc and 12pc of their respective record highs reached in February.

The Nasdaq 100 briefly breached its record-closing high earlier in the session.

"From the S&P 500 index peak on February 19 to the bear market lows on March 23, stocks lost 33.9pc," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Now, 50 trading days later, stocks have gained 39.6pc, for the largest 50-day rally since the S&P 500 moved to 500 stocks in 1957.

"This amount of strength we've seen in the last 50 days doesn't happen in bear markets, they take place at the beginning of extended bull markets."

In Europe, the euro jumped to a 12-week high against the dollar yesterday after another shot of European Central Bank stimulus to help economies slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, but world equity markets pulled in the reins after a strong seven-day run.

The euro rallied for an eighth session after the ECB said it would increase the size of emergency bond purchases by €600bn to €1.35trn, more than analysts had expected.

A huge domestic support package from Germany also lifted the euro and briefly pushed European equities higher.

In Dublin, the Iseq All Share was up 0.24pc at 6239.51.

Italy led a rally in southern European bond markets, with 10-year yields tumbling more than 15 basis points to 1.38pc - their lowest since late March.

Spanish, Portuguese and Greek yields also fell, with the gap between 10-year Italian and benchmark German bond yields at its tightest since late March at around 170bps.

US economic data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped below two million for the first time since mid-March, and plummeting international commerce resulted in a net widening of the US trade gap.

Today's much-anticipated jobs report from the Labour Department is expected to show the US unemployment rate sky-rocketing to a historic 19.7pc.

Violent protests overnight against the death of George Floyd appeared to abate as prosecutors brought new charges against the officers implicated in the killing.

The European Central Bank approved a stimulus package that surpassed expectations, nearly doubling the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Plan to €1.35trn.

Its American counterpart, the US Federal Reserve, is due to meet next week for its two-day policy meeting.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but financials, industrials and materials were in the red in a continuation of a rotation in cyclicals.

Reuters

