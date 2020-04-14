Stake: JP McManus (right) and John Magnier (left) have more than 23pc of the business

Mitchells & Butlers, the UK pub and restaurant business in which Irish billionaires JP McManus and John Magnier have a more than 23pc stake, has avoided a technical breach on more than £2bn (€2.3bn) of finance as its outlets remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mitchells & Butlers has about 1,700 outlets across the UK and employed about 46,000 people before the crisis.

Its outlets trade under names such as O'Neills, Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One. The outlets have been closed for the past three weeks.

"It is possible that the forced closure of our sites, as required by the Government, could amount to a technical breach of our secured financing arrangements," the group told investors yesterday.

However, it said that as a "first step", it has secured a temporary waiver to avoid the breach. That waiver extends to May 15. It warned that further waivers may be required depending on how long the UK lockdown continues for.

The covenant waiver on the pub chain's debt was granted by HSBC Trustee, with Ambac Assurance as controlling creditor.

The borrower agreement means that a default exists if the pub chain suspends all or a material part of its business.

"Although the borrower does not consider itself to be in breach of this provision as it has only suspended business for reasons not of its own making - ie because of the UK Government measures," Mitchells & Butlers Finance told investors.

"The borrower has nevertheless sought and obtained a temporary waiver of this provision from the Trustee, the Borrower Security Trustee and Ambac so as avoid any issues arising at this stage."

The chain said that it has "material cash resources" which it believes will be sufficient to fund obligations "well into the second half of the year".

It had £133m (€153m) of cash and cash equivalents at the end of its 2019 financial year last September.

"Mitchells & Butlers is a strong business with a consistent record of clear sales outperformance against the market and an established strategy of strengthening the balance sheet by reducing net debt and gearing," it told shareholders.

"This has put us in good shape to address the challenge we now face."

It said there's still "great uncertainty" about the extent of the current UK shutdown, the roadmap for reopening its outlets and how long it will take to normalise the business.

Mitchells & Butlers generated revenue of £2.2bn (€2.5bn) in its last financial year, and a pre-tax profit of £177m (€203.3m).

