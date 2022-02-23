VW plans to float Porsche marque on stock exchange to fund its electric drive

Porsche could be valued at as much as €85bn Photograph: Camilla Cerea/Blooomberg

Volkswagen is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.

VW’s preferred shares surged as much as 10pc after the announcement yesterday on a possible IPO outline between the carmaker and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, a company controlled by the billionaire Porsche and Piech owner families . The tentative plan, which is estimated to value the sportscar brand at as much as €85bn, would reverse a tumultuous takeover of Porsche more than a decade ago and signals the extent of the upheaval sweeping the industry.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has been pushing for years to adopt a less centralized corporate structure to become more nimble and step up its challenge of Tesla. Success has been modest. The IPO of Traton, VW’s truckmaking unit, fizzled amid internal ructions and a limited free float, while a plan to separate the Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorcycle brands didn’t progress.

Volkswagen’s management and supervisory boards still have to sign off on the framework agreement with Porsche SE and a final decision hasn’t yet been made, the carmaker said.

While VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess appeared to pour cold water on a Porsche listing about a year ago, he’s under pressure to start catching up to Tesla.

After a well-received presentation of VW’s accelerated EV plans in March last year and successful models like the Porsche Taycan, efforts have sputtered and its market valuation remains dwarfed by the US EV leader.

A plan to list Porsche chimes with deep restructurings in train elsewhere among traditional carmakers and suppliers.

In the latest example, Ford is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business to unlock value.

Separating Porsche could offer a new funding option for the group.

VW largely relies on generating enough cash on its own or issue bonds, because its convoluted shareholder structure limits options to raise fresh equity capital like Tesla has done, without diluting shareholdings of key stakeholders that control about 90pc of VW’s voting stock.

The two companies share a common history dating back to the late 1930s and have been formally tied together following a protracted battle for control.

Porsche first sought to buy VW little more than a decade ago, before the audacious coup failed and the far bigger manufacturer turned the tables, taking control of the sportscar maker in 2009.

A remnant from that acrimonious saga is Porsche Automobil Holding, which has a voting stake in VW of about 53pc.

Porsche is the most iconic brand in VW’s stable and highly profitable, among other nameplates like Audi, Skoda and Bentley.

Creating the multi-brand structure was the brainchild of Ferdinand Piech, the influential CEO and chairman of VW who engineered the Porsche takeover despite opposition from his cousin, Wolfgang Porsche. Piech passed away in 2019, aged 82.