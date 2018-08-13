Vouchers for House of Fraser in Dublin will not be honoured

SHOPPERS with vouchers for the House of Fraser fashion outlet in Dundrum, Dublin are set to lose out.

The administrator said she will not be honouring the gift cards “until further notice”.

It was announced on Friday that the troubled British group of 59 stores has been acquired by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct chain for £90m (€100m).

However, the takeover does not yet apply to the Dublin department store.

A spokeswoman for administrator EY (Ernst & Young) said on Friday that the takeover of the Irish store will take longer, due to regulatory matters.

Now the EY administrator in Dublin said it will not be able to honour gift vouchers for House of Fraser in Dundrum for the foreseeable future.

A notice has gone up in the Dundrum outlet on the instruction of the administrator. It says the retailer will “unfortunately” no longer be able to accept gift cards or vouchers as a form of payment “until further notice”.

“This will include €10 Bounce-back vouchers,” the notice says.

Bounce-back vouchers are coupons that accompany a delivered product within the product box or with the product statement or invoice

The notice is understood to refer not just to House of Fraser gift cards but also to use of the Dundrum town centre gift card, which had previously been eligible for use at the store.

In the past people with vouchers for retail outlets that have gone into administration have found themselves treated as creditors and have lost out when insufficient funds were available to cover the cost of their vouchers.

