Volvo bids to accelerate hybrid sales in face of European fines

Volvo Cars is counting on tripling sales of plug-in hybrid models this year as a way to avoid paying what could amount to hundreds of millions of euro in European penalties for the sale of its more polluting yet popular combustion-engine SUVs.

A fifth of all new Volvos sold in 2020 should be plug-ins or all-electric, compared with just 6.5pc of the total last year, according to CEO Hakan Samuelsson. That would see hybrid sales rising to more than 150,000 based on the pace of growth in 2019.

The company is only planning to start shipping its first fully electric model - the XC40 Recharge - later this year.

The stakes are high for Volvo's electric strategy because conventional SUVs made up more than half of sales last year and are largely behind the car maker's success since the takeover by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group a decade ago.

