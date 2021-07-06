Volkswagen is to fold Bugatti supercar maker into Croatian firm Rimac 

The Bugatti Chiron is presented during the Bugatti press conference as part of the Geneva Motor Show 2016 on March 1, 2016 in Geneva, Switzerland.

A fleet of Bugatti cars - the Centodieci1 (€8m), the Divo2 (€5m), the Chiron Pur Sport3 (€3m), and the Chiron Super Sport 300+4 (€3.5m).

Volkswagon will fold its ultra-luxury Bugatti brand into a joint venture with Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac Automobili, extending a lifeline to the boutique French manufacturer known for hulking 16-cylinder engines.

Rimac will hold a 55pc stake in the joint venture with VW’s Porsche sports-car unit owning the remaining 45pc, the companies said in a statement Monday. Porsche earlier this year lifted its stake in Rimac to 24pc.

VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has stepped up efforts to focus funds on the German group’s namesake, Audi and Porsche brands as Europe’s biggest autom aker embarked on the industry’s largest push into electric vehicles to challenge Tesla. While Rimac is closely held, it’s been fielding interest from special purpose acquisition companies.

VW started to review options for niche brands and non-core businesses five years ago, but results have been modest so far. Bugatti’s shift to the joint venture with Rimac follows the sale of industrial gearbox maker Renk and the downsized initial public offering of a minority stake in truck unit Traton SE in 2019. Efforts to separate the Italian brands Ducati and Lamborghini gained little traction and were called off late last year.

Bugatti has consistently generated positive results in recent years, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told reporters in a webcast. The joint venture with Rimac is set up for yielding “very good profitability” that’s appropriate a hypercar manufacturer, he said.

The Bugatti-Rimac venture is expected to be established in the fourth quarter, pending antitrust approvals. The brands will initially produce the Bugatti Chiron and the all-electric Rimac Nevera.

As VW group’s smallest brand with annual sales of about 80 cars, Bugatti has long been viewed as an example of engineering extravagance. In 1998, it was revived under former Chairman Ferdinand Piech after largely fading from existence in the 1950s. Because of high development costs and low volumes, the 16-cylinder Veyron – Bugatti’s first model under VW control – was considered one of the car industry’s biggest money losers. VW doesn’t break out financials for the division.

Hyundai, Kia and China’s Camel Group are also investors in Rimac.