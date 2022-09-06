Volkswagen may seek to tap retail investors for its stock flotation of luxury carmaker Porsche

Volkswagen is considering selling shares in its initial public offering of sports carmaker Porsche to retail investors across Europe in an attempt to tap customer enthusiasm for the brand , according to people familiar with the matter.

Europe’s largest carmaker is talking to local banks about offering a portion of stock in the Frankfurt IPO to retail customers in countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain and Italy, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.

It may offer less than 5pc of the shares to such investors, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and Volkswagen hasn’t decided whether to pursue the retail plan if it goes ahead with the IPO.

Representatives for Porsche and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Volkswagen’s management and supervisory boards met on Monday to discuss whether to proceed with the share sale, which could be one of Europe’s biggest ever, at the end of this month or early next month.

Bankers and investors are eagerly awaiting the decision, hoping the listing could reopen the IPO market, which has been largely shut amid the slowing economy, rampant inflation and surging energy costs.

To try and counter those headwinds, Porsche has lined up interest from big-name investors including T Rowe Price and Qatar Investment Authority at a valuation of between €60bn-€85bn.

Listings traditionally focus on large, institutional clients or deep-pocketed sovereign and wealthy investors, but rarely seek out retail buyers beyond the listing country.

Given Porsche’s fan clubs and loyal buyers spread throughout Europe, it’s believed a retail offering could generate extra buzz for the transaction.