Volatile Bitcoin bounces back after last week's troubles

Bitcoin rebounded from its rollercoaster weekend, with prices on track for the biggest gain in more than three months.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading 12pc higher around $37,705 as of 9:56am in New York.

Digital currencies have been gripped by volatility in the past two weeks, with Bitcoin prices plunging as much as 18pc on Sunday.

Traders may be feeling more positive as the crypto industry holds one of its biggest conferences of the year. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted at the Consensus conference that a big issue for central banks with regard to a digital currency is the impact on the financial system.

If people can keep digital dollars in a wallet that’s unrelated to a bank account, and easily use that wallet to make payments and transfers, that then undermines the commercial banking system, Ms Brainard said.

It could starve the banks of deposits, which of course are vital for making loans, she noted.

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio said there is little incentive right now to hold dollars with no interest being paid.

Eventually people will go to “almost anything else” – stocks, gold, Bitcoin and real estate – he said during the conference webcast.

“Love or hate it, Bitcoin is impacting markets,” said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note Sunday.

“What is Bitcoin? A currency? A one-for-one manifestation of Elon Musk’s thoughts? A ‘factor’ of momo + meme + speculation + angry Gen Zs? Like a teen Justin Bieber, you don’t know what Bitcoin will be yet -- but you have a feeling it will be big.”

Ether, the second-largest token, jumped 15pc to about $2,373 with analysts struggling to predict the outlook for prices.

Bloomberg