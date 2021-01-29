Vogue publisher looks to leave Manhattan for New Jersey as fashion shifts

Publishing giant Conde Nast is exploring taking office space in New Jersey and reducing its presence in Manhattan as part of a bid to cut costs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The magazine publisher, a high-profile tenant at One World Trade Center, is looking for roughly 400,000 sq ft of office space split between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Conde Nast, owned by Advance Publications, is struggling as print publications lose advertising revenue. It has about a million square feet of space at One World Trade, some of which it has subleased in recent years after cutting staff. The company has been looking to exit or modify the lease.

"Advance continues to be in discussions about bringing the lease in 1WTC into line with current market conditions and its ongoing needs at that location," a representative for Advance said in a statement. "We are also considering alternative solutions to address these requirements."

Read More

Conde Nast, the publisher of prestigious titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, has been in talks for months with its current landlords who are the Durst Organization and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The company is an anchor tenant at One World Trade, originally signing a 25-year lease. It's unclear whether the firm will be able to exit or change the lease.

"One World Trade Center is proud to be the home of Conde Nast, which includes some of the world's most iconic and respected brands," a representative for Durst said. "Conde Nast has 19 years left on their lease and we don't expect them to go anywhere."

Conde Nast's bid to cut its presence in Manhattan comes as many firms reassess their office needs.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg