Vodafone rejects takeover bid for its Italian unit from Eir-owner Iliad

Xavier Niel saw his firm's bid for Vodafone Italy rejected. Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Vodafone Group has rejected an offer from Iliad and Apax Partners for its Italian unit.

Iliad is the main business of Eir’s billionaire owner Xavier Neil.

The proposal had valued the Italian operations of Vodafone at more than €11bn, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Vodafone viewed the approach as too low, according to people familiar with the matter.

While Vodafone is keen to participate in any Italian consolidation, it believes the potential synergies that Iliad could extract from a combination would warrant a higher price, the people said.

Vodafone’s statement revealed that Iliad’s approach involved private equity firm Apax as a co-bidder.

The approach was “not in the best interests of shareholders,” Vodafone said in a statement.

“Vodafone continues to pragmatically pursue several value accretive in-market consolidation opportunities to deliver sustainable market structures in its major European markets, including Italy.”

Shares of Vodafone were up 0.7pc early on Thursday afternoon in London, hitting the highest intraday level since May and giving the company a market value of about £37.9bn.

A representative from Iliad declined to comment. The carrier had confirmed on Tuesday that it had made an offer for Vodafone Italia following a Bloomberg report. It didn’t provide financial details.

Vodafone is looking for merger opportunities in the UK, Spain, Italy and Portugal, its chief executive Nick Read said last week.



