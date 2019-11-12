Vodafone Group sinks to €1.9bn loss, but Irish revenue grows

Vodafone Group has sunk to a €1.9bn loss in the six months to September 30 following a Supreme Court ruling in India that could hit the telecoms giant with huge fees in the country.

Organic service revenue during the period was up 0.3pc thanks to a strong second quarter and the company also benefited from improvements in South Africa, Spain and Italy, with solid retail performance in Germany and strong commercial acceleration in the UK, the company added.

On the dispute that caused the heavy loss, Vodafone said: "In October the Supreme Court in India ruled against the industry in a dispute over the calculation of licence and other regulatory fees, and Vodafone Idea is now liable for very substantial demands made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in relation to these fees. We are actively engaging with the government to seek financial relief for Vodafone Idea.

"Based on submissions of the DoT in the Supreme Court proceedings (which the group is unable to confirm as to their accuracy), (Vodafone's) liability appears to be at least €3.7bn but could be substantially higher."

In Ireland, Vodafone’s service revenue grew 0.9pc year-on-year to €215m, driven by an increase in mobile and fixed customers.

Vodafone Ireland grew its mobile customer base by 1.4pc in the three months to 30 September compared to last quarter with 28,000 additional prepaid and contract customers added over the period.

Meanwhile, its fixed broadband customer base increased to over 274,000.

Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland: "Vodafone Ireland delivered another strong first half to the year and is performing very much in line with expectations, with strong growth across fixed broadband and mobile.

We continue to remain focused on our strategic objectives of delivering an enhanced experience for our customers, as well as driving innovation across all segments of our business.”

(Additional reporting PA)

Online Editors