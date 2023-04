Russia’s economy under Vladimir Putin was going nowhere even before its tanks rolled into Ukraine last February. Photo: Getty Images

You can have any colour car so long as it is white, black, or green. That’s not a riff on Henry Ford’s “any colour so long as it’s black”, it is The Moscow Times reporting earlier this year that buyers of Lada and Niva models from Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVaz have a palette of just three colours.