Virus hikes demand for Dettol maker's products

Consumer healthcare giant Reckitt Benckiser (RB) says the coronavirus outbreak has helped to drive greater demand for its Dettol and Lysol hygiene products.

The company said it is also working alongside public health authorities across the world in a bid to provide people in areas affected by the virus with more information about hygiene measures.

It added that the outbreak has resulted in "increased online activity" for its consumers in China, but that the firm is "seeing some disruption to offline retailers, distribution channels and the supply chain connected to China".

Nevertheless, RB said it is currently "too early" to assess the impact of coronavirus on the operational and financial performance of the group.

The London-listed firm provided the update as it slumped to a £1.9bn (€2.2bn) operating loss for the year, despite increasing sales. The loss was driven by a £5bn impairment of goodwill resulting from its acquisition of the Mead Johnson nutrition business.

The Nurofen and Gaviscon owner also said sales increased by 2pc to £12.8bn for the year to December, despite a marginal sales decline in the final quarter. Net revenue for the fourth quarter dipped 0.5pc to £3.3bn as improving trends in its healthcare arm were offset by supply challenges.

It said sales volumes for the year were slightly lower but highlighted strong progress from e-commerce channels, and improvements in its home hygiene and health arms.

The firm expects 2020 to be a "transitional year" but has seen trading get off to a "strong start", though it highlighted the "uncertain environment" caused by the coronavirus.

CEO Laxman Narasimhan said: "We ended 2019 broadly in line with our expectations for net revenue growth and adjusted operating profit from October."

PA Media

PA Media